Dotson (hamstring) officially was limited at practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Dotson made an early exit from the second session of Week 7 prep after running a route and was looked at by team trainers. Riding a stationary bike was his only activity thereafter, and he went down as a limited participant for a second consecutive day. The rookie first-round pick is attempting to come back from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but Thursday's event could be a setback in that regard. Dotson's status thus is worth watching as the weekend approaches.
