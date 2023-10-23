Dotson caught five of eight targets for 43 yards in a 14-7 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

It was better than his one-target, zero-catch outing the week before and technically represents a season-high for yardage, but Dotson still hasn't reached 50 yards in a game this season or done much of anything to help fantasy managers. He ran a team-high 42 routes, suggesting his starting job is still safe, but the big plays from last year (14.9 YPR, seven TDs in 12 games) have completely dried up. Dotson gets a home game against the Eagles in Week 8, facing veteran cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry.