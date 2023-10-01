Dotson (ankle) returned to Sunday's contest at Philadelphia, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Dotson left for a spell of Week 4 action spanning the end of the third and start of the fourth quarters, but he'll attempt to gut out the ankle injury that forced the brief time away from the field. He'll look to build upon his two catches (on six targets) for 12 yards.
