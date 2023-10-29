Dotson brought in eight of 10 targets for 108 yards and one touchdown in the Commanders' 38-31 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Dotson led the Commanders in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon with totals that also qualified as season highs. Dotson also recorded his second touchdown grab of the season for good measure, finding the end zone from 21 yards out early in the second quarter. The speedy second-year man carries an impressive 13-151-1 line over his last two games into a Week 9 road matchup against an inconsistent Patriots secondary that gave up a pair of 100-yard performances to the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on Sunday.