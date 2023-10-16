Dotson failed to bring in his only target in the Commanders' 24-16 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The speedster saw Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel combine for 10 receptions, 123 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, making his lack of production all the more glaring. There were high hopes for Dotson and fellow second-year pro Sam Howell to forge parallel, interconnected tracks of success coming into the campaign, but the former sports a modest 17-140-1 line on 31 targets through six games and has been under 40 receiving yards in five consecutive contests. Dotson's next opportunity to begin altering the course of his season for the better comes in a Week 7 divisional road clash with the Giants.