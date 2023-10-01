Dotson caught four of nine targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles.

The second-year wideout continued his early-season struggles into the second half, but Dotson came up big when it mattered most, getting free in the end zone and catching a 10-yard TD strike from Sam Howell as time expired to force the extra quarter. It's his first score of 2023 after Dotson racked up seven touchdowns in 12 games as a rookie, and he could add to that total in Week 5 against a Bears defense that just gave up three passing TDs to the Broncos while blowing a big fourth-quarter lead.