Dotson caught his one target for 12 yards in Sunday's 28-20 loss at the Rams.

Washington's fourth-quarter QB switch from Sam Howell to Jacoby Brissett did wonders for Terry McLaurin, who caught three passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in the final frame. Curtis Samuel also had a big day with a pair of scores among his nine targets, while Dotson didn't see a single target until midway through the fourth quarter and now ranks third on the team in targets this season (75, 5.4 per game). A late turnaround isn't entirely out of the question, but Dotson doesn't seem especially likely to breakthrough Week 16 against an excellent Jets secondary.