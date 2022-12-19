Dotson caught four of six targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Giants.

Dotson was the unexpected star of Washington's aerial attack Sunday, posting the first 100-yard game of his career under the lights of Sunday Night Football. This standout performance comes on the heels of another strong fantasy line (5/54/1), indicating that the rookie has shaken off the rust after a slow start since returning from injured reserve in Week 10. The 22-year-old is averaging 7.5 targets over his current two-game hot streak. Dotson's improved play of late, combined with his nose for the end zone (he has six TDs in nine games), make him an intriguing play against the 49ers on Saturday.