Dotson finished 2023 with 49 catches for 518 yards and four touchdowns on 83 targets.

Dotson had more yards (523) and touchdowns (seven) as a rookie in 2022 despite missing five full games and having his snaps limited in two others. He didn't miss any games in his sophomore campaign, but nearly everything else was a disappointment, including his target volume (4.9 per game) and efficiency stats (59.0 percent catch rate, 10.6 yards per catch, 6.2 yards per targe). His catch rate barely rose compared to 2022 -- even though his aDOT sunk from 13.5 to 9.3 -- and his yards after catch (YAC) average dropped from 3.9 to 2.4 (usually it rises when a player sees more short passes and fewer long ones). The main positives here are that Dotson never got benched, playing 82.2 percent of Washington's snaps on offense, and may now head into his third NFL season with a new head coach and new starting quarterback. The 2022 first-round pick nonetheless figures to come off the board later in 2024 fantasy drafts than he did this past summer, with the down season in Year 2 casting serious doubt upon his future.