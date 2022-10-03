Coach Ron Rivera noted Monday that Dotson's hamstring injury "might keep him out a week or two," Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Though the 2022 first-rounder hasn't been officially ruled for Week 5 action, it looks like he'll be hard pressed to play Sunday against the Titans, based on Rivera's comment. If Dotson does miss time, Dyami Brown, Cam Sims and Dax Milne would be candidates to log added WR snaps behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.