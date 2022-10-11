Dotson (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The Commanders seemed to go through a light practice or walkthrough, but Dotson remained on the side and worked with team trainers, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Dotson hasn't logged any noticeable on-field work since he left a Week 4 loss at Dallas, the result of a hamstring injury that coach Ron Rivera said at the time would keep the rookie first-rounder sidelined one or two games. With just one practice to go this week, Dotson doesn't appear to be in a great spot ahead of Thursday's game in Chicago.
