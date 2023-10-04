Dotson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Bears.

Dotson's good to go for a favorable matchup against a Chicago defense that's allowing 34.3 PPG. The 2022 first-round draft pick finally scored his first touchdown of the season in last week's loss to the Eagles after finding the end zone seven times in 12 games as a rookie. Dotson has a healthy 25 targets through four games but has yet to exceed 40 yards in any game this season.