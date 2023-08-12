Dotson caught both his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason win over the Browns.

Washington's starters on offense were on the field for three drives, and Dotson ended his night in style by hauling in a 26-yard TD strike from Sam Howell on the last one. The Penn State product could be headed for a breakout second season in the NFL, and Dotson has already demonstrated his nose for the end zone by catching four touchdowns in his first four games in 2022 before injuries derailed his rookie campaign.