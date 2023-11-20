Dotson recorded three catches on four targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Giants.

Dotson improved from his Week 10 performance, during which he failed to record a catch, though his involvement in the offense Sunday was still concerning. He saw fewer than five targets for the fourth time this season and has been held under 30 receiving yards on six occasions. Dotson's fantasy day was saved by an eight-yard touchdown catch with just over two minutes remaining in the game, but it's difficult to project him for consistent production with limited volume.