Dotson was held without a catch on two targets in a 29-26 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Dotson broke out of a pronged slump with 10 catches for 177 yards and two TDs (18 targets) over the previous two weeks, but it's hard to find a silver lining for his goose egg Sunday in a game that saw QB Sam Howell throw for over 300 yards. The second-year wideout handled his usual role in terms of snap share (87 percent) and simply couldn't get anything done against one of the better CB groups in the league. Dotson gets a much better matchup Week 11, facing the Giants at home, but it's tough to trust him in fantasy lineups given his overall averages of 3.4 catches for 36.0 yards and 0.3 TDs on 5.9 targets per game. He's fallen shy of double-digit PPR points in each of the seven games in which he didn't score a touchdown, and his catch rate (57.6 percent) is nearly identical to last season's despite his aDOT dropping from 13.5 to 9.5 and his yards per reception sliding from 14.9 to 10.6.