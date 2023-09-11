Dotson caught five of seven targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Cardinals.

The Commanders' passing game wasn't particularly productive on the afternoon, but Dotson tied Curtis Samuel for the team lead in receptions. The 2022 first-round pick showed a nose for the end zone as a rookie with seven TDs in 12 games, and if Patrick Surtain matches up with Terry McLaurin during a Week 2 clash, Dotson could add to that total against a Broncos secondary that got torched for two touchdowns by Jakobi Meyers in its season opener.