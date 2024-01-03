Dotson failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers.

Dotson was held without a catch Sunday for the third time this season despite playing the second most offensive snaps (39) at wideout behind Terry McLaurin (41). With a streak of underwhelming performances down the stretch this season, the veteran receiver remains an untrustworthy option for fantasy lineups heading into a Week 18 matchup with the Cowboys.