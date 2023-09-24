Dotson brought in two of four targets for 21 yards in the Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Dotson was largely held in check by an aggressive Bills defense that made the Commanders' air attack a check-down fest for the most part by pressuring Sam Howell relentlessly. Dotson has disappointingly seen his receiving yardage total drop in each of the last two weeks, and he'll have another tough matchup on his hands in a Week 4 road battle versus the Eagles.