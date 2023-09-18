Dotson finished with three receptions on five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 35-33 win over Denver.

Dotson turned in another lackluster fantasy line following last week's 40-yard output. The second-year receiver has yet to find the end zone after posting seven touchdowns in 12 games as a rookie last year. Dotson has maintained regular playing time during his slow start, seeing 12 targets through two games. The production should come so long as his role isn't reduced, so frustrated managers in deeper formats should remain patient with the 2022 first-round pick as the Commanders prepare to host the Bills next Sunday.