Dotson caught three of five targets for 30 yards in Thursday's 40-20 loss to Chicago.

Dotson took a step forward the previous week with his first TD and a season-high nine targets, though he caught only four of the passes for 27 yards and has now put another weak receiving line in the books. While technically just one target behind Terry McLaurin (31) for the team lead this year, Dotson has been one of the less efficient starting wideouts in the league (56.7 percent catch rate, 8.2 yards per catch) and is one of four Commanders in the range of 14-to-18 percent target share. He gets a road game in Atlanta for Week 6 and should probably only be started in deep leagues at this point, with a second-year breakout looking increasingly unlikely.