Dotson caught three of seven targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns.

Dotson tied TE Logan Thomas for the team lead in targets but lost a three-game TD streak with QB Carson Wentz struggling badly in his return to the starting role. It remains to be seen if Wentz or Taylor Heinicke will start Week 18 against Dallas, with the latter seemingly a better option when it comes to fantasy value for Dotson and Terry McLaurin.