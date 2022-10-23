Dotson (hamstring) is inactive Week 7 against the Packers.
Reports from earlier Sunday morning had suggested Dotson was not in line to suit up, and that will be confirmed with the official inactive report. Dotson will effectively miss his third consecutive week, leaving Cam Sims in line for a boosted role in terms of offensive snaps.
