Dotson was estimated as a limited participant for Monday's walk-through practice due to an ankle injury.

Dotson may have sustained the injury at some point during Washington's 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles on Sunday, when he played 53 snaps on offense and logged a 4-27-1 receiving line on nine targets. With the Commanders facing a quick turnaround Week 5 with a Thursday night matchup with the Bears, Dotson's activity in practice will be worth tracking Tuesday and Wednesday.