Dotson (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
This marks Dotson's first appearance at practice since Oct. 20, when he aggravated the hamstring issue that hasn't allowed him to play since Week 4. He now has two more sessions to put himself in a position to suit up Monday at Philadelphia.
