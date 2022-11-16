Dotson (hamstring) hauled in his lone target for a 14-yard reception in Monday's 32-21 win over the Eagles.

In his return from a five-game absence, Dotson didn't start but still finished third among Commanders receivers in snaps, albeit by a small margin. He was on the field for 34 of the Commanders' 83 offensive snaps (40 percent), trailing both Terry McLaurin (86 percent) and Curtis Samuel (64 percent) and narrowly outpacing Cam Sims (33 percent) for fourth. Expect Dotson's snap share to pick up as he becomes further removed from the hamstring issue, but the rookie doesn't look like the safest bet to reclaim the fantasy utility he held over the first quarter of the season before the hamstring injury surfaced. In his first four games, Dotson turned in a modest averages of three receptions and 38 receiving yards on 5.5 target per contest, but his value was propped up heavily by four touchdown catches.