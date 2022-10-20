Dotson (hamstring) was looked at by trainers following one of his routes during Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Afterward, Dotson -- who had been progressing well from a hamstring issue -- was spotted riding a stationary bike on the sideline, per Keim. While the rookie first-round pick is expected to be listed as a limited participant Thursday, his status is worth monitoring closely ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers. What Dotson does Friday at practice likely will be pivotal with regard to his chances of returning to action Week 7.