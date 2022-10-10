Dotson (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Dotson, who was inactive for Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Titans, now has two more chances to upgrade his practice participation level ahead of Thursday night's game against the Bears. If he remains out for the contest, added Week 6 WR opportunities would be available for Dyami Brown (groin/limited Monday) and Cam Sims.
