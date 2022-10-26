Dotson (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Dotson has missed three games in a row and reportedly suffered a setback after returning to a limited practice last week. He's in danger of making it four straight absences when the Commanders face the Colts on Sunday.
More News
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Inactive against Green Bay•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Not slated to play Sunday•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Reportedly long-shot to play•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Officially listed questionable•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Aggravates hamstring Thursday•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Another limited practice•