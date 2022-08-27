Dotson will not play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Ravens, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The Commanders are opting to rest the top four wide receivers listed on the depth leaving just Dyami Brown and Dax Milne among the crew of wide receivers playing Saturday with a realistic chance at making the final 53-man roster. Dotson is expected to be a featured target in the Commanders' passing attacking, particularly with the team's discouraging health issues at tight end.