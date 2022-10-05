Dotson (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
The Commanders haven't ruled Dotson out for Sunday's game against the Titans, but it isn't a great sign that coach Ron Rivera said the rookie might miss a week or two. While his 22 targets rank only fourth on the team, Dotson's 12 catches include four TDs and two gains of more than 30 yards, giving Carson Wentz a second big-play threat alongside Terry McLaurin. The problem right now for Washington is poor QB play and blocking, with the latter partially due to injury concerns that may carry over to Week 5. The Commanders had 2021 third-round pick Dyami Brown fill in after Dotson's departure last week, but they could also turn to Cam Sims if the rookie is indeed out this Sunday against Tennessee.
