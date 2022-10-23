Dotson (hamstring) is not in line to be active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Official confirmation of Dotson's Week 7 status will arrive when the Commanders' inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but after the wideout aggravated his hamstring injury in practice, he's in line to miss the contest. With Dyami Brown (groin) already ruled out, Cam Sims figures to see added snaps versus Green Bay behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.