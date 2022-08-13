Dotson played in Saturday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Panthers but did not see a target.

Carson Wentz directed a pass toward Dotson deep down the right side of the field late in the first quarter. However, it wasn't counted as an official target because defensive holding was called on the play. Dotson has reportedly shown strong rapport with Wentz during training camp and drew a start in the Commanders' first preseason game, but he'll have to wait at least another week before showcasing his skills in game action.