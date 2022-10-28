Dotson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

With Dotson out another week, it'll be either Cam Sims or Dyami Brown (questionable - groin) getting most of the WR snaps alongside Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel in the three-wide formations that comprise most of Washington's offense. The team might also have TE Logan Thomas (calf) as a receiving option this week, as he's been deemed questionable after missing the past three games.