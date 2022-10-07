Dotson (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Titans, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Dyami Brown replaced Dotson after the rookie injured his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to Dallas. The Commanders could turn to either Brown or Cam Sims this Sunday, and there's a decent chance they'll need a replacement again Week 6 when they face the Bears on Thursday Night Football.
