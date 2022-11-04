Dotson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota, but coach Ron Rivera said the team hopes to get the wideout back next week, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Dotson hasn't practiced since suffering a setback Oct. 20, and the Commanders will turn to Cam Sims and/or Dyami Brown for at least one more game in the No. 3 receiver role. A return to practice next week wouldn't necessarily equate to playing in the Week 10 matchup with Philadelphia, but it'd be a good place for the rookie to start. He does have an extra day to get ready with the Week 10 contest played on a Monday.