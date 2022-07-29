Teammate Terry McLaurin has been impressed with Dotson's hands and believes the rookie first-round pick out of Penn State will be an impact player out of the gate for Washington, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

"When you're a sure-handed guy like he is and has been up until this point, he has a lot of confidence when the ball does get into his vicinity," McLaurin said of Dotson. While McLaurin is the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver for Washington, Dotson could earn a prominent role right away, as Curtis Samuel is his primary competition for targets behind McLaurin at wide receiver.