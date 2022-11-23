Dotson caught one of two targets for 13 yards and rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Texans.

In Dotson's second game back from a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, he was held in check by a Houston secondary without their third overall draft pick in Derek Stingley (hamstring). After a hot start to begin his NFL career, including four scores in his first four games, the 22-year-old has managed just a combined two receptions for 27 yards over Washington's last two contests with Taylor Heinicke under center. However, Dotson has a prime opportunity to turn things around in Week 12 against a vulnerable Falcons secondary.