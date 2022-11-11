Dotson (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
After Dotson was a limited participant Thursday in his first recorded practice activity since Oct. 20, he took another step forward by taking every rep Friday. He thus looks on track to play in Monday's game against the Eagles after missing the Commanders' last five games with a hamstring strain and a related setback. Dotson should step back into a regular role in three-receiver sets alongside Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel on Monday, though the rookie first-round selection may not immediately reclaim the typical 85-plus-percent snap share he enjoyed in the first three weeks of the season.
More News
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Limited in return to practice•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Out this week, could return Week 10•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Trending toward another missed game•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Remains sidelined at practice•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Out again•
-
Commanders' Jahan Dotson: Unlikely to play Sunday•