Dotson caught five of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Giants.

Dotson scored the tying TD from 28 yards out just inside the two-minute warning, his first real highlight since returning from injured reserve Week 10. He was targeted only four times his first three games back despite playing at least 34 snaps in each contest, with Washington's offense focusing more on Terry McLaurin and the running backs. McLaurin had an even bigger game this past Sunday, while Dotson showed some of the big-play ability that led him to four TDs over the first four weeks of the season. The Commanders have a Week 14 bye before hosting the Giants in a rematch Week 15 and visiting San Francisco in Week 16.