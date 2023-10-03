Dotson (ankle) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.

Dotson maintained limited practice participation for the second day in a row, after he was previously listed as limited during Monday's walk-through session. The Commanders haven't suggested that Dotson is dealing with a major injury, but with the team facing a quick turnaround Week 5 with a Thursday night matchup with the Bears, the second-year wideout's status will be worth monitoring. Through Washington's first four games of the season, Dotson has produced a 14-110-1 receiving line on 25 targets.