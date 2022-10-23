Dotson (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, is a long-shot to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Ron Rivera previously said the Commanders will err on the safe side, so this is another sign he may not play. Dotson reportedly aggravated his hamstring injury during Thursday's practice. With backup wideout Dyami Brown (groin) officially ruled out, Cam Sims would be the probable No. 3 receiver if Dotson is declared inactive prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.