Dotson (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Dyami Brown (quad) caught two TD passes while filling in for Dotson in Week 5 but then played just three snaps Week 6 while dealing with an injury. Cam Sims had a much quieter stint in the No. 3 receiver role, a job that eventually will be handed back to Dotson, and potentially as soon as this Sunday against the Packers. If so, the rookie will face a tough secondary while catching passes from Taylor Heinicke.
