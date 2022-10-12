Dotson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bears.

Dotson hasn't practiced since injuring his hamstring Week 4, and he said this week that he wants to be patient to avoid aggravating it. Dyami Brown (groin) and Cam Sims split snaps filling in for Dotson in the Week 5 loss to Tennessee, with Brown scoring two touchdowns from 75 and 30 yards out on just four targets and 20 snaps (32 percent). The impressive showing could lead Brown to more playing time this Thursday, but it's not a sure thing.