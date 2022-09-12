Dotson secured three of five targets for 40 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 28-22 win over Jacksonville. He also lost 10 yards on his only rushing attempt.

Dotson's spectacular NFL debut included hauling in the game-winning touchdown pass from Carson Wentz, and was as promising a start as could be asked of the first-round rookie. Washington's coaching staff and Wentz don't appear to have any qualms about relying on Dotson in key situations, and his big-play ability makes up for concerns about volume out of the gate. Dotson is worth real fantasy consideration heading into a Week 2 matchup against Detroit, and he's a priority add in any fantasy leagues where he still resides on the waiver wire.