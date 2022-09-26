Dotson caught two of eight targets for 10 yards in a 24-8 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

The eight targets were a season high with Carson Wentz topping 40 pass attempts for a third time in three games. After converting 10 targets into 99 yards and three touchdowns in matchups with the Jaguars and Lions in the first two games of his career, Dotson came up empty in Week 3 (and committed his first drop) against a much better Philadelphia defense. He topped 85 percent snap share for a third straight game, and the heavy workload means he should see at least a few looks Week 4 at Dallas. Dotson's 18 targets are only fourth most on the Commanders behind Curtis Samuel (30), Terry McLaurin (21), and J.D. McKissic (19), accounting for 14.2 percent of the team total.