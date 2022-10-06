Dotson (hamstring) isn't taking part in practice Thursday and is instead working out off to the side with a trainer, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Washington likely won't formally rule on Dotson's status for Sunday's game against the Titans until after Friday's practice, but head coach Ron Rivera already said the rookie wideout could miss "a week or two" due to the hamstring injury he sustained in the Week 4 loss to the Cowboys. Meanwhile, Curtis Samuel (illness) was away from practice for the second day in a row, potentially leaving Washington's receiving corps down two key members this weekend. If both Dotson and Samuel aren't available, Dyami Brown would likely be first in line among Washington's depth wideouts to see added snaps alongside No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin.