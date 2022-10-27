Dotson (hamstring) isn't practicing Thursday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, Dotson recently aggravated the hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the Commanders' previous three games, which explains why he's logged no activity for the team's first two practices of Week 8 after practicing on a limited basis twice Week 7. Jhabvala suggests that Dotson could be in store for another multi-week recovery timeline in light of the setback, so at the very least, fantasy managers shouldn't count on the rookie wideout making it back for Sunday's game in Indianapolis.
