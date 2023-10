Dotson departed Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to an ankle injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Dotson had just two catches (on six targets) for 12 yards at the time of his exit late in the third quarter. As long as Dotson is sidelined, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown, Byron Pringle and Jamison Crowder are the healthy and available wide receivers behind the Commanders' top option Terry McLaurin.