Dotson was forced out of Sunday's game at Dallas due to a hamstring injury.
The circumstances surrounding Dotson's departure are unclear, but if he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 4 with three catches (on four targets) for 43 yards and one touchdown. With Dotson on the sideline, the Commanders are down to Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Cam Sims, Dax Milne and Dyami Brown at wide receiver.
