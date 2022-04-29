The Commanders selected Dotson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 16th overall.

Washington traded back from their original 11th overall slot, but not very far. Their selection might indicate that they held Dotson in similar or equal esteem to the wide receivers selected shortly before him, as the Penn State product wasn't expected to go this close in the order to Drake London (No. 8, Atlanta), Garrett Wilson (No. 10, Jets), Chris Olave (No. 11, New Orleans) or Jameson Williams (No. 12, Detroit). While his selection is surprisingly high at 16, it's easy to justify the Dotson pick after a highly convincing collegiate career where he produced 183 receptions for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns. Although he's skinny at 5-foot-11, 178 pounds, Dotson creates enough separation to keep defenders off him underneath and he has enough long speed (4.43-second 40) to threaten downfield. Rather than his abilities, Dotson's limitations in Washington would sooner have to do with his quarterbacks.